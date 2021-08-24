Mack Samson “Tree Man” Hazelwood, 79 of Kenbridge, joined his wife, Nellie Bohannon Hazelwood, in Heaven on Aug. 17. Mack was born in Halifax County, son of the late Harrison Roller Hazelwood and Katherine Hazelwood Clay. He was brother to the late Isaac Hazelwood, Harry Hazelwood, Joe Hazelwood, Jamie Hazelwood and Ricky Clay.

Mack loved the fellowship of hunting. He enjoyed turkey hunting and was a dedicated member of the Bohannon Hunt Club. He retired from Lewis Tree Service as a supervisor where he taught many young men the skill and safety of tree work.

Mack is survived by his son, Terry Hazelwood of Victoria; his daughters, Edith Bomar (Jimmy) of Nathalie and Linda Poole of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Mitsy Roller, Melony Elliott and Marshall Bomar; his sisters, Rachel Higgins, Nellie Snead, Doris Hazelwood and Carolyn Wright (Richard) and his brothers, Hampton (Peggy), Bradley (Gail), Jackie (Sheryl), Victor and Glen (Betty).

Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at Tussekiah Baptist Church, Meherrin. The family would like to thank Connie Smith for all of her love and support during the last few months.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Bohannon Hunt Club, P.O. Box 182, Rice, VA 23966 or Tussekiah Baptist Church, 3514 Crymes Road, Meherrin, VA 23954.