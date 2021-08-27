Beef and commodity prices announced

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on August 20.

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle uneven, mostly $5 lower to $2.50 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly $2 to $6. lower. Slaughter cows mixed, mostly steady to $3 lower with breakers mostly steady to $3 higher. Wheat 26 cents lower, new crop 14 cents lower. Corn mostly 12 cents to 22 cents lower, new crop 22 cents to 42 cents lower. Soybeans mostly 21 cents lower, new crop 21 cents lower.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large

400-500 lbs. $132-$159.50, average $154.14

500-600 lbs. $119-$156, average $149.15

600-700 lbs. $119-$154.25, average $144.58

700-800 lbs. $117-$166, average $150.69

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large

400-500 lbs. $110-$139.50, average $133.72

500-600 lbs. $107-$136, average $128.80

600-700 lbs. $110-$135, average $126.27

700-800 lbs. $107-$128, average $117.92

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs., $44-$73, average $57.92

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs., $55-$75, average $66.14

Wheat

Eastern Shore $6.83, new crop $6.51-$6.61; Middle Peninsula new crop $7.06; Norfolk $7.23, new crop $7.16; Roanoke $8.03, new crop $7.61

Corn

Eastern Shore $5.76, new crop $5.51; Harrisonburg $6.06-$6.36, new crop $6.11-$6.21; Norfolk $6.11, new crop $5.41; Richmond-Petersburg $5.86; Wakefield $5.81-$6.11, new crop $5.41.

Soybeans

Eastern Shore $13.25, new crop $12.60-$12.75; Harrisonburg $14.17, new crop $12.60; Norfolk $13.70, new crop $13.00-$13.30; Richmond-Petersburg new crop $13.10; Wakefield $13.40, new crop $13.10-$13.25.

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.