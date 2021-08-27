Column — Step up and serve

“That’s not my job!”

Have you ever said this? I am sure that even if you have never said it, you most likely have thought this.

“That’s not my job!”

Maybe you were asked to do a task for someone else. Maybe while at work, another duty was tossed into your lap while you notice others who never seem to get asked.

Maybe you see tasks around you that aren’t being done or aren’t being done correctly (or as you personally would do them) so you feel like you have to do the jobs. The whole time you sit there thinking or saying, “Ugh! That’s not my job!”

I never witnessed this growing up. I watched my parents (especially my mom) do many tasks without being asked or without being told simply because it needed to get done. Nobody else was doing them, and although it wasn’t her job, she did the task anyway. But why? Why do the tasks that aren’t yours?

Why jump in and help even when it’s “not your job?” This idea of “that’s not my job” is filled with arrogance and/or laziness. It carries with it the mentality that you’re too good to help out. It oozes the notion that you’re above doing other people’s tasks.

But what can and should be done? I’m glad you asked. Chip in and help with whatever needs to get done, even if it ain’t your responsibility. Clean that coffee pot those folks left dirty and on. Take out the trash. Dump that moldy dish that’s been in the fridge for weeks. Wipe out the microwave from where someone exploded spaghettios, hot dogs or boiled eggs. Pick up that piece of trash lying on the ground. Put the blame shopping cart in the corral. Hold the door open for those folks coming. Send that card or text to the person thanking them for just being awesome. Step up your game and go above and beyond.

But… but… but…“That’s not my job!”

Who cares? Do what needs to be done. Period. Even when nobody’s watching. Especially when nobody’s watching.

When teaching about giving to the needy and meeting the needs around you, Jesus said, “Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you (Matthew 6:4).” Luke 6:38 beautifully tells, “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measure to you.”

“But, that’s not my job!”

Who cares? Step up and serve. Life ain’t about us anyway. Do those dishes. Clean that room. Serve that person. #bethegood

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.