Column — Trust in Him

Bless the Lord, O my soul and all that is within me, bless His Holy Name. Psalm 103:1

Have you ever woken up and started making plans, and before your feet can hit the floor, the devil starts messing up your day? We must remember to always start our day off asking Jesus for His guidance. When we ask Jesus for His guidance, He will turn things around for us. Jesus is like a football player; he runs ahead of us, blocking and removing all stumbling blocks so that we do not see them or come in contact with them.

Jesus is a God that knows all things and knows our future. He can read our every thought and even though sometimes those thoughts may not be so nice, He understands. We can always ask Him for forgiveness because Jesus knows how hard it is to try to live holy. Even though it can sometimes be a challenge, we are still called upon to do it. When we ask for His guidance, He will direct our paths.

Jesus wants us to trust and lean on Him. The Bible is full of God’s promises, and we must learn how to use them.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you saith, the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Jesus is thinking good thoughts when He thinks of us, and He will give us an expected end.

Jeremiah 33:3 “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

I love reading these scriptures because Jesus is telling us that He has great and mighty things in store for us. I know that Jesus will open doors if you believe that He will.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.