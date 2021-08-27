August 28, 2021

The Kenston Forest Kavaliers defeated Community Christian School in Wilson 55-20 in the kickoff to the school’s football season.

Kenston Forest football wins season opener

By Staff Report

Published 10:00 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

The Kenston Forest Kavaliers football team opened the season with a 55-20 win over  Community Christian School in Wilson, North Carolina  Saturday, Aug. 21.

The Kavaliers came storming out of the gate with long TD runs and passes by Senior Trey Lewis and Junior QB Tyler Turman. Lewis had 171 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

“Our defense was stout, and we were extremely explosive in every aspect of the game today,” Head Coach Joe Kaiser said. He also stated that the offensive line led by all-state senior Josiah Briggs led the charge by opening up large holes.

Defensively, the Kavaliers were led by senior linebacker Ryan Whitehead and senior defensive end Kendall Thorne. Thorne finished with a forced fumble and 18 tackles. Whitehead piled up two forced fumbles, 27 tackles and two sacks.

“This team is explosive, and we look forward to being successful week in and week out,” Kaiser said. “This team has worked very hard in the off-season for this.”

The Kavaliers will return to the gridiron when they take on the Lawerence Academy Warriors Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at KFS.

