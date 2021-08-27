LCPS confirms COVID-19 cases

In comparison to surrounding counties where COVID-19 continues to rise among students, Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) are doing well after one week, Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr. said Monday, Aug. 23.

“We have a confirmed case at Central with several students quarantined, and a case at Victoria Elementary School with several students being tested,” Berkley said.

In surrounding counties, up to 15 students tested positive in just one week after schools opened for five days of in-person learning.

“We do not plan to use a virtual or hybrid setting,” Berkeley said, “unless the Piedmont Health Department or the State of Virginia directs us.”

LCPS is working to mitigate any spread in its facilities and hopes to maintain control over the virus. Berkley said that this could change quickly due to the new delta variant of COVID-19.