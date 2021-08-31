Joseph Douglas “Joe” Ragan Jr., 80 of Kenbridge, and formerly of Springfield and Punta Gorda/Tampa, Florida, joined his family in Heaven on Aug. 25. He was the son of the late Joseph Douglas Ragan Sr. and Nina Ellis Ragan; brother of the late Tim Ragan; grandfather of the late Joseph Douglas Ragan IV and great grandfather of the late Liam Ragan.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leona Edson Ragan of Kenbridge; children, Debbie Ragan of Newport News, Joseph D. “Joey” Ragan III and wife, Enid, of Austin, Texas, Daniel “Dan” Ragan and wife, Mary Beth, of Springfield and Donna Lang and husband, Scott, of Abilene, Texas, David Weikle of Terrell, North Carolina and Lynn Mazzello and her husband, Joe, of Lorton; his brother, Michael Ragan and wife, Beth, of Nashua, New Hampshire; his sister, Katherine Riley and husband, Steve, of Evanston, Illinois; in addition to 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Joe was a born entrepreneur who included many of his family members in the various businesses he started, managed and invested in. These various business ventures included, selling donuts door to door (with many family members helping out), a bakery, a printing business, commercial food service, a commercial purified water business, vending, commercial and residential real estate, a commercial office products business and the iconic “Joe Ragan’s Coffee”, which he started with his son Dan, serving the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia markets, ultimately becoming one of the largest and most successful family owned coffee and office products enterprises in the U.S. Joe also served as the first President of the Independent Coffee Dealers Association.

Earlier in life, Joe served proudly in the U.S. Army. In addition, Joe was active in local politics serving as Fairfax County Republican Party Chairman and as Chairman of the Fairfax County Housing Authority. In recent years, Joe moved to Kenbridge, which he loved and dedicated his time and energy to supporting growth and development of the area.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m., at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Please consider memorial donations In Memory of Joe Ragan to the Episcopal Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew, P.O. Box 248, Kenbridge, VA 23944.