Column — Get real about following God

In 1 Kings 18, the prophet Elijah confronts God’s people with the truth, telling them (as I paraphrase) “Listen. How long will you live this lukewarm lifestyle? You can’t have your cake and eat it too! If the Lord is God, then follow Him. If Baal is God, follow him. Stop riding the fence! It’s decision time.”

His actual words are, “How long will you waver between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow him; but if Baal is God, follow him.” But the people said nothing. (1 Kgs 18:21)

Folks, it’s way past time we stop riding the fence. Riding the fence will give you more than splinters. Elijah asked the people of Israel: “How long will you hesitate between two opinions?” This ain’t the only time in the Bible we see a challenge thrown out like this either. Joshua challenged God’s people in Joshua 24, saying to “choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve.” (Joshua 24:15)

The strongest words that were given to the seven churches in the Book of Revelation were given to the church at Laodicea. The reason was clear; they were uncommitted. They were neither hot nor cold. Jesus tells them, “I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm — neither hot nor cold — I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” (Rev. 3:15-16)

Church… it’s time we get off the fence of indecision — either we are for God or against Him. We can’t be both.

Do we find ourself in the same predicament?

We want to say that God is the most important person in our life, but then treat Him like our part-time lover. We can’t call ourself a follower but only worship/pray/serve/live in and follow Him whenever it’s convenient with our plans and our desiring.

We want God’s blessing, but we also want people’s approval.

We want God’s protection and provision, but we struggle to trust and let go.

We want God’s delivering power, but we cradle and nurse an addiction to something else.

God is calling us today to make a choice and take a stand. It is time to truly be committed to God and go all in. It is time to decide and to act.

Look around you. Pray for yourself, your family, your church, your community. Pray we get real about following God and live in him alone. We must stop riding the fence and take a stand for God. O, God, forgive my slackness and help me live in You alone.

Through Jesus name, amen.

