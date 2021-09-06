September 6, 2021

  • 72°

Hospital donates school supplies

By Staff Report

Published 6:06 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

VCU Community Memorial Hospital donated school supplies recently to Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS). Foundation Coordinator Zahra Murtaza, right, delivered the supplies including backpacks, binders, pencil sharpener, pencils, erasers and more to LCPS Superintendent Charles M. Berkley Jr. “We appreciate the hospital’s support with these much needed supplies for our students,” Berkley said.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events