LCPS has a new activity bus

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) rolled out its new activity bus last week. According to LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley, Jr., the school administration has worked with Transportation Supervisor Jeffrey Whitehead to design the bus with students and drivers in mind. The bus will seat 40 students and a driver. Air conditioning and seatbelts are among the amenities aboard. According to LCPS administration, funds from various sources and savings helped to fund the activity bus. Above, CHS and LMS Athletic Director Wallace Owen stands with Whitehead and Berkley on Monday, Aug. 23.