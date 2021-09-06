NHS signing ceremony held

The Kenston Forest School (KFS) National Honor Society (NHS) hosted the NHS 2021 Honor Pledge Signing Ceremony recently in the KFS Gymnasium. NHS Treasurer Olivia Jones greeted the audience, and NHS President Jackson Reynolds introduced the guest speaker, Vice President of Member and Public Relations for Southside Electric Cooperative, Ronald White.

White joined SEC in November 2017. Prior to his joining SEC, White served as district director and military liaison for Virginia Congressman J. Randy Forbes and most recently as director of government and external affairs for Virginia State University. A 22-year U.S. Army veteran, White holds a master of administration from Bowie State University and a master of strategic leadership from Capella University. He is also a graduate of The United States Military Academy at West Point and earned military awards and honors.

White, along with NHS Secretary Taylor Maione and KFS Head of School Lori Bacon, talked to the upper school students about honor and integrity. All of the upper school students and faculty signed the honor pledge and will abide by the KFS Honor Code, “I will not lie, cheat, or steal nor tolerate the actions of those who do.”