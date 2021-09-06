Top agents recognized

Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance named Rhodes Martin Jr. LUTCF, FSS, FSCP, AFIS as a 2021 master agent during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to Virginia’s social distancing restrictions.

The master agent title recognizes agents for excellent overall performance.

Martin, who works out of the Lunenburg Farm Bureau office in Kenbridge, has been employed by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance for 16 years.

Farm Bureau Insurance is committed to providing products that best meet the insurance needs of Virginia’s families and small businesses. A membership organization with over 127,000 members, Farm Bureau Insurance also offers a wide range of services including financial planning and banking.