Deaconess Florence Mae Edmonds Johnson, 96 of Kenbridge, died Aug. 30. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Julia Mae Edmonds. She was born on June 30, 1925.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Cornelius Johnson Sr.; a daughter, Nancy Jackson; a son, Deacon Cornelius Johnson Jr.; a grandson, Jamal Minter; three brothers, Thea Edmonds, Thomas Edmonds Jr. and James R. Edmonds and one sister, Edith Edmonds Moore.

She leaves to cherish loving memories two daughters, Helen Johnson and Dorothy Thomas, of Kenbridge; one son-in-law, Charles Thomas; one daughter-in-law, Mary F. Johnson, also of Kenbridge; eight grandchildren, Steve Johnson Jr., Russell Johnson, Douglas Minter, Sonya Jackson, Loretta Johnson, April Thomas-Bradby, Charity Thomas and Dr. Candace Thomas; two grandsons-in-law, Melvin Jackson Jr. and Devon Bradby; seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 5, at Union RZUA Church, Alberta. Service was entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home of Kenbridge, Charles Thomas, Funeral Director.

