GO TEC Lab at middle school up and running

Lunenburg Middle School students have the opportunity to receive hands-on learning at Lunenburg Middle School with the new GO TEC Lab. Through the Career Connections course, led by instructor Jamyce Watson, students will learn CPR, learn to operate robots, experience welding through a simulator and much more!

GO TEC is a collaborative project that aims to develop the regional workforce in order to meet changing industry demands. The program begins to engage with the student at the middle school level and continues through high school dual enrollment and post-secondary programs. The focus of the project is to further develop the sectors of IT, advanced manufacturing and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) by creating a talent pipeline that begins in K-12. Students Brandon Cox, left and Kyle Ross learn to operate robots.