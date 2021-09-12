Early voting begins, local races not contested

Starting Sept. 17, Virginians can vote in person early.

Voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes in person at the Lunenburg County Registor at office. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates, in addition to local offices for members of the Board of Supervisors, School Board and Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In Lunenburg the following individuals will appear on the ballot:

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Jordan A. Spiers

Member Board of Supervisors, District 1 – T. Wayne Hoover

Member Board of Supervisors District – Frank W. Bacon

Member Board of Supervisors District 7 – Robert G. “Bob” Zava

All members of the board of supervisor are incumbents and are running unopposed

Member School Board District 3 – Shannon L. Hinkle

Member School Board District 7 – Amy Newcomb McClure

Important Dates:

First day of in-person early voting: Friday, Sept. 17.

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration: Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Deadline to apply for a ballot by mail: Friday, Oct. 22.

Voter registration offices open for early voting: Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Voting in person at the local voter registration office will be available until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

Acceptable forms of identification:

• Voter confirmation documents

• Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license* or ID card**

• United States Passport (valid)

• Employer-issued photo ID (valid)

• Student ID issued by a Virginia college/university/high school (valid)

• Student photo ID issued by U.S. college/university (valid)

• Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued ID

• Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID (valid)

• Virginia Voter Photo ID card

• Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, other government document with your name and address (within the past 12 months)

* Virginia law permits an expired Virginia DMV license to be used for voting purposes. ** A Virginia driver’s privilege card is not acceptable for voting purposes.

A voter who does not bring an acceptable ID to the polls or does not sign an ID Confirmation Statement will be offered a provisional ballot.