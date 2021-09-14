Anne Hardy Harris Godfrey, 81, passed away on Aug. 21. She was born March 17, 1940 in Kenbridge, to Mary Hardy Harris and William Roswell Harris.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Retired Lt. Col. Wayne E. Godfrey of Columbia, South Carolina; daughter, Susan Schiewe (Michael) of Holy Springs, North Carolina; son, Wayne E. Godfrey Jr. of Asheville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Katie Huntley (Bret) and Brandon Schiewe and her sister, Jean Harris Overman of Kenbridge.

Anne Hardy grew up on the family farm in Kenbridge. She attended Kenbridge High School and Averett College before moving to Richmond and meeting her husband. They were married in Bowling Green at the home of her aunt, Dorothy Dunnington.

Anne Hardy enjoyed her life as a homemaker, traveling over twenty years with her family to different military assignments to include Thailand and Hawaii. She lived in Columbia, South Carolina for the last thirty years. Her greatest love and enjoyment was her family and her pets. She also loved her plants and had beautiful flowers on her deck in the summertime. She had a big heart and was always contributing to numerous agencies to support children and animals. Her favorite TV channel was Hallmark; she loved a happy ending. She is at peace now.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m., at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to your local SPCA or Food Bank. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com.