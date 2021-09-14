Donna Mayton Green, 63, of Victoria, joined her husband, Ronald David “Ronnie” Green and her parents, Earl Bernarr Mayton and Evelyn Atkins Mayton, in Heaven on Sept. 11.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Brockwell; her son, Christopher Green; five grandchildren, Kara Green and Jenna Green and their mother, Stephanie Green, Justin Brockwell and Chloe Brockwell and their father, Warren Brockwell, and Serenity Rankin, daughter of Michelle Green and one sister, Teresa M. “Gayle” Stine.

Donna married the love of her life, Ronald David Green, on June 14, 1975. She loved her family and devoted much of her life taking care of those who could not take care of themselves. She was a member of the Victoria Church of the Nazarene.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m., at the Victoria Church of the Nazarene with interment to follow at the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 1428 Victoria, VA 23974. Online condolences may be made at

www.clarkeandstaples.com.