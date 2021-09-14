Llewellyn Landon Snead III “Lew”, of Roanoke, died Sept. 10.

He is survived by his three sisters and their families, Elizabeth Ann Poole, Betty May Farrar and Nancy Thomas Chappell; three nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Llewellyn Landon Snead Jr. and Hazel Thomas Snead and by his partner, David Dorn Belcher.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m., at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery, Kenbridge. A celebration followed at the home of Nancy and Chippie Chappell, Kenbridge. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24015, for Lutheran World Hunger and St. Francis House local food pantry.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge arrangements.