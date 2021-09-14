Michael Graham Harris, 56 of Kenbridge, died on Sunday Sept. 12, in his home. He worked with his family on their cattle farm.

Graham is survived by his two sisters: Cheryl H. Roberts of South Hill and Teresa L. Dicks of Chesapeake; his brother, Thomas Bernard Harris Jr. of Kenbridge; his two nieces, Stacy N. Roberts and Carrie E. Harris and his nephew, Zack Roberts.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., in the Kenbridge Christian Church with interment to follow in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com .

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harris family.