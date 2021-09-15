Boat rescued from Briery Lake

Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue (MVFR) crew members responded Thursday night, Sept. 9, to a report of an individual whose boat was stuck on a stump at Briery Creek Lake.

According to MVFR Chief Trey Pyle, members received a call at approximately 7:17 p.m. regarding a boat which had become hung up on a stump in the lake.

Once crew members made contact with the individual inside the boat, two swimmers entered the water to ensure there was no damage to the boat prior to the rescue.

According to Pyle, crews were able to tie off the boat and dislodge it from the stump at approximately 8:07 p.m. MVFR’s Boat 5 followed the stranded boat back to land and assisted the owner in removing it from the lake.

The incident was terminated by 8:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported as a result of the event. Units operating on scene included Support 5, Boat 5 and Medic 5-1.