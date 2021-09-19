Canine shot multiple times

A Lunenburg County citizen’s beloved canine was shot multiple times near their residence on Rubermont Road, Route 626 near the intersection of Route 626 and Route 723, Burkeville Road.

According to Lunenburg County Animal Control Officer Ray Elliot, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 7, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“The dog was shot once in the face near the ear and once in the rear leg,” Elliot said.

Elliot said that the owner of the dog went looking for her pet when she found the dog injured.

“The dog was taken to the vet, and it was determined that it had gunshot wounds,” Elliot said.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are urged to contact Elliot at (434) 917-9065.