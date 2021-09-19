Community Narcan Training event held

In an effort to help community members prevent fatal opioid overdoses, The Virginia Department of Health along with Crossroad Community Services and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health hosted an event to distribute free naloxone. Erin Cole instructed the free Community Narcan Training event that was held Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Timmy’s Grocery. Participants received a free prescription of Narcan and a REVIVE! pouch with overdose emergency supplies.