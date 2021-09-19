Flag retirement ceremony held

VFW Post #9954 held a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, in order to burn worn out and tattered American flags. Aubrey Craven with VFW Post #9954 said the ceremony was held on Sept. 11 because the group felt that the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks was a fitting day. In addition to the ceremony, group members held a moment of silence in memory and in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11.