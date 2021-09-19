September 19, 2021

September Marketing Co-op Student of the Month

By Staff Report

Published 2:28 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021

Macey Loebs was selected as Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) September Marketing Co-op Student of the Month. Loebs is a senior at Central High School and works after school at Kenbridge Office and School Supply taking orders for schools, stocking inventory and filing orders.

