September Marketing Co-op Student of the Month
Macey Loebs was selected as Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) September Marketing Co-op Student of the Month. Loebs is a senior at Central High School and works after school at Kenbridge Office and School Supply taking orders for schools, stocking inventory and filing orders.
