September 24, 2021

  • 59°

Crash remains under investigation

By Crystal Vandegrift

Published 6:39 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department and Victoria Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment at the intersection of Blackstone and Chapel Roads. The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the car through its windshield. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events