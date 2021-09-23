Crash remains under investigation
The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department and Victoria Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment at the intersection of Blackstone and Chapel Roads. The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. The two occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the car through its windshield. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
