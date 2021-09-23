September 24, 2021

  • 52°

Kenston Forest announces Homecoming Court

By Staff Report

Published 12:42 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Kenston Forest School has announced the 2021 Homecoming Court. The Homecoming Queen will be announced during halftime of the football game on Friday, Sept. 24, at KFS on Larry Clary Field.

Not pictured, Madeline Doerhoff, daughter of Geoff and Jayme Doerhoff of Bracey and Philippa Wolselagle of Richmond.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events