Kenston Forest announces Homecoming Court
Kenston Forest School has announced the 2021 Homecoming Court. The Homecoming Queen will be announced during halftime of the football game on Friday, Sept. 24, at KFS on Larry Clary Field.
Not pictured, Madeline Doerhoff, daughter of Geoff and Jayme Doerhoff of Bracey and Philippa Wolselagle of Richmond.
You Might Like
September Marketing Co-op Student of the Month
Macey Loebs was selected as Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) September Marketing Co-op Student of the Month. Loebs is a... read more