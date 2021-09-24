Chamber welcomes new restaurant
The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 17, welcoming Victoria’s newest restaurant, La Victoria Mexican, to Main Street. Members of the chamber along with Jessie Hernandez, Jorge Ramos and Moises Montes with La Victoria Mexican took part in the ribbon cutting.
