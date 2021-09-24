September 24, 2021

  • 52°

Chamber welcomes new restaurant

By Staff Report

Published 3:39 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 17, welcoming Victoria’s newest restaurant, La Victoria Mexican, to Main Street. Members of the chamber along with Jessie Hernandez, Jorge Ramos and Moises Montes with La Victoria Mexican took part in the ribbon cutting.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events