New soccer complex opens

Where there was once a grassy open field, there are now five soccer fields.

The Lunenburg United Futbol Club hosted week two of the youth sports soccer league on Saturday, Sept. 18. It was the first large event held at the new soccer complex located at 250 North Maple Street in Kenbridge.

“There were countless children and parents there enjoying playing, learning, coaching and watching,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said. “It is great to see the community rally around a vision and support our youth.”

The league is currently comprised of eight teams with 84 players ranging from ages 5 to 15.

According to Lee Smyth with Lunenburg United Futbol Club, the new soccer complex was built in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic.

“We needed a facility that could accommodate 100+ kids, coaches and parents,” Smyth said. “Young families are moving back to the area, and we needed a place for them to feel safe and have fun.”

Smyth said donations helped play a big part in the complex coming together.

“Local contractor Ed Brown owner of E F Brown Construction, Inc., used his equipment and provided an operator and only charged the league fuel and operator wages,” Smyth said.

Other donators involved in the project included Global Refining Group/ABC Recycling, Virginia Marble, Kenbridge Construction and Benchmark Community Bank.

The complex is located on town property consisting of over five areas, which the league leases for $1 a year.

The league is continuing to raise funds to help with the maintenance and general upkeep of the fields.

One way individuals may support the local youth soccer program is by enrolling in Amazon Smile at https://smile.amazon.com/ch/85-3872865.

Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the Lunenburg United Futbol Club for no fees or extra cost.