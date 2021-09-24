The South Central Fair Association will host the second annual South Central Fair Idol contest during fair week this year. Contestants will compete for the title of the “2021 South Central Fair Idol” on Tuesday night, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the grandstands. Rehearsals for the South Central Fair Idol competition are set for Sunday, Oct. 3, in the Banquet Room at the Estes Center in Chase City from 3 – 6 p.m. The rehearsal is the first step in the contest that will determine this year’s winner.

Contestants can either register in person on the day of rehearsals and pay their entry fee or they can find the online link to the application and view the requirements at https://www.facebook.com/SouthCentralFairChaseCity. Rehearsals will only be open to the contestants and their families. Attending rehearsals is a requirement as this is the time allotted for contestants to practice their musical selections with the Emcee.

Contestants must be prepared to sing two songs of their choice that are family appropriate, approved by the judges and no longer than four minutes each. The participates must provide their own musical accompaniment which can range from a MP3 format, CD, musical instruments or sing acapella. The contestants can either bring their musical format to the rehearsal or email their song choices before Oct. 3 to tina.morgan@mecklenburgva.com.

Participants will be judged by a panel of five judges on their voice quality, technique, dynamics and stage presentation. All age groups are welcome to enter the contest as the competition is open to individual singers and/or singing groups. The entry fee is $20 for individual singers and $25 for singing groups. The contestants may be sponsored by a business or organization to help pay the entry fee expense. The sponsor will be recognized when the contestant is introduced to the audience during the Idol competition.

Prior to the announcement of the judges’ decisions of the Idol winners, one contestant will receive the distinguished honor of being selected by the audience for the prestigious “People’s Choice” trophy. The audience will make the decision of which contestant will receive this award by purchasing a $1. vote for the contestant of their choice. The contestant with the most votes will be declared the winner.

Monetary awards for the Idol winners will be given in the amount of $300 for the newly crowned “2021 South Central Fair Idol” winner, $200 for the second runner-up and $100 for the third runner-up. In addition to the cash awards, the winners will be presented with a trophy recognizing their individual accomplishment.

Only the contestants who attend the rehearsal will be given a free pass into the fairgrounds for the night of the Idol contest. All guests accompanying the contestant must pay the admission fee into the fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to come and support the contestants during the Idol competition and to also vote for their favorite contestant. For safety and health concerns, it is recommended, but not a requirement, that the audience wear their face masks and sit within their family/friend circle.