Charles Freeman Hawthorne
Charles Freeman Hawthorne, 84 of 804 South Hill Road, Brodnax, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the W.S. Hundley Annex, South Hill. A graveside celebration of life service was held Monday, Sept. 27, at noon, at Crestview memorial Park, LaCrosse. Service under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.
