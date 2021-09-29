Florence M. Johnson
Florence M. Johnson, 96 of Kenbridge, died Aug. 30. A graveside celebration of life service was held Sunday, Sept. 5, at Union Rzua Church, Alberta. Interment was in church cemetery. Services under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.
www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com
