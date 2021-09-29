September 29, 2021

  • 75°

Florence M. Johnson

By Staff Report

Published 10:08 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Florence M. Johnson, 96 of Kenbridge, died Aug. 30. A graveside celebration of life service was held Sunday, Sept. 5, at Union Rzua Church, Alberta. Interment was in church cemetery. Services under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com

