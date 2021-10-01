25th Pastoral Anniversary celebrated
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church celebrated the 25th Pastoral Anniversary (1996-2021) of Rev. C.L. Hobbs Jr. and First Lady Jean Hobbs on Sunday, Sept. 19. The celebration consisted of a drive through parade with family, friends and the Mt. Bethel Baptist Church family. It was a joyous occasion. The church looks forward to many more celebrations with Pastor and First Lady Hobbs.
