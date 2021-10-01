Benchmark celebrates 50 years
The Town of Kenbridge recognized Benchmark Community Bank at its regular Town Council meeting on Sept. 21. A resolution was presented to Mike Walker, former president, Janice Martin, compliance officer and Jay Stafford, president, in recognition of their 50 year anniversary. The resolution was presented by Kenbridge Mayor Ken Blackburn.
