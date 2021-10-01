October 2, 2021

  • 59°

Benchmark celebrates 50 years

By Staff Report

Published 2:59 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

The Town of Kenbridge recognized Benchmark Community Bank at its regular Town Council meeting on Sept. 21. A resolution was presented to Mike Walker, former president, Janice Martin, compliance officer and Jay Stafford, president, in recognition of their 50 year anniversary. The resolution was presented by Kenbridge Mayor Ken Blackburn.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events