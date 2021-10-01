Dominion Energy donates water bottles

Derrick Argro, a Dominion Energy Virginia service helper, saw that there was a need, and he worked hard to fill that need.

Argro, the Minister of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Kenbridge and the parent of four Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) students, coordinated the donation of water bottles to all elementary school students in Lunenburg County.

The water bottles will be available for students to fill at the school’s water filling stations.

“I just wanted to do something not only for my children but for my community; this is just something that’ll help our kids get through this pandemic,” Argro said.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Argro was joined by Dominion Energy Virginia President Ed Baine, the first African American president to lead a business segment at the fortune 500 company, a native of Lunenburg County and also a graduate of Central High School.

Baine and Argro made their first stop to deliver 450 bottles at Kenbridge Elementary. Bane attended the school as a child, and three of Argro’s children attend the school today.

“I am more than grateful for the values my family and my community have instilled in me. Any opportunity I have to be an example and give back to my hometown is a blessing for me,” Baine said.

In addition, Baine and Argro visited Victoria Elementary School where another 450 bottles were delivered. “This will be a day our children will never forget,” Charles Berkley Jr., superintendent of LCPS, said. These two men show our children that you don’t have to be a professional athlete or a music celebrity to be a star and a service to the community.”