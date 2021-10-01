Lady Kavs grab two wins

This past week the Lady Kavs were on the road for two tough conference matches. Last Tuesday, Sept. 21, they defeated Isle of Wight 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-13, 27-17).

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Lady Kavs traveled to Richmond Christian and won 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 26-24).

On the season the Kavaliers are 14-0 (8-0 VCC).

Leaders for Kenston Forest this week were Kieren McHugh (24 kills), Hanna Mahaney (22 kills), Regan Tanner (67 assists, 8 aces and 27 points off serve) and Taylor Maione (36 digs, 5 aces and 14 points off serve).

During Thursday’s match with Richmond, Christain Maione recorded her 1,000th career dig.