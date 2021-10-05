Janice Lane Harman Allgood, 78 of Victoria, joined her family in Heaven on Sept. 27. She was born and raised in Skygusty, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Cammie Kasbin Harman and Rosa Graham Harman and sister of the late Cammie K. “Sonny” Harman Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Christy Williams (Rob) and Cathy Allgood all of Victoria; two granddaughters, Makayla Willis and Madyson Willis and one sister, Shelby H. Hagy of Saltville.

Janice enjoyed reading, cooking and caring for her cats. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Victoria.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of services