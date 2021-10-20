July 5, 1942 – Oct. 14, 2021

Diana Noel Blackwell passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Oct. 14, after a short, yet serious bout with illness. For those who knew her, this was very sad news as she was a kind and gentle soul. She was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Ann Moss; her mother, Maryanne Noel McBride and her stepsons, Eric Eugene Atkins and Anthony Wayne Freeman.

She is survived by her most loving and devoted husband, Charles “Charlie B” Burwell Blackwell Sr. of Kenbridge and sons, Charles B. “Chuck” Blackwell Jr. of Houston, Texas and Daniel L. “Danny” Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and one daughter, Irma D. Blackwell of Petersburg. She also leaves fond and sweet memories behind with 8 grandchildren; Charles B. “Trey” Blackwell III of Houston, Texas, Danielle M. Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Rodney L. “Rocky” Blackwell of Washington, DC, Dayna M. Blackwell of Baltimore, Maryland, Raquel I. Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Joshua L. “Josh” Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Adrian S. Johnson of Petersburg and Austin L. Johnson of Arlington. She also had eight great-grandchildren, of whom she dearly loved. Diana also leaves behind many friends, her church family and a host of relatives who loved her dearly.

Diana was born in Newark, New Jersey, and moved to Boydton at an early age. She was raised by Charlie and Ann Moss, whom she adored. She was a graduate of West End High School, Clarksville. It was in Mecklenburg County where she met young Charlie B, and married at the young ages of 16 and 18; she being the older! They stayed married for 61 years; living many years in Northern Virginia and Kenbridge most recently. In her later years, Diana enjoyed the quiet, and peaceful country life along with her Charlie B.

Mom had a very witty personality and was quite comical, at times. The grandchildren have fond memories of “the farm”, and loved to visit with Granny and Pop Pop. Mama’s home was always open to friends and family. From our informal gatherings, to our larger Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, Mom always welcomed and enjoyed guests. She was the glue that held our family together.

Graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m., at Cornerstone of Deliverance, 3616 Blackstone Road, Kenbridge.

S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home in charge of the arrangement.

Diana’s family would like to extend special thanks and sentiments of gratitude for the kind, compassionate and professional services rendered by Amedisys Hospice Care of Midlothian.