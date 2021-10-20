Ret. Col. Walter ‘”Wheatbread” Edward Douglas, 89 of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sue W. Douglas; son, LTC Michael E. Douglas, USA, Retired and his wife, Margarita, of St. Petersburg, Florida and daughter, B. Delaine Douglas of Glen Allen.

He was a graduate of Victoria High School, University of Richmond, Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, the Federal Executive Institute in Charlottesville and attended a one-year graduate study at Fork Union Military Academy.

He served 30 years in the active Army reserve program, retiring with the rank of Colonel.

He retired from State Service in 1991 after completing 33 years. Ten years was spent with VDOT as a Traffic Engineer, 14 years with the Department of Highway Safety as Assistant Director and 9 years with DMV as the Director of Planning and the Administrator of General Services.

He was a member of the Richmond West Breakfast Lions Club for over 20 years. In 2005, he was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International, the Foundation’s highest form of recognition.

Douglas was an active member of Ridge Baptist Church from the early 1960’s up to his death. He served on numerous committees during that time including a co-director in 1997-99 of a building fund project, the finance committee, and the day care committee.

His activities were varied and many. To name a few, he served as an arbitrator with the Better Business Bureau for seven years, was a class agent at University of Richmond, served on the Executive Council of the Friends of Boatwright Library for three years and was a board member of the Victoria Alumni Association.

For those who knew Douglas well, he had many passions. He loved his family, his God and his Church, Victoria High School, Fork Union Military Academy, good food, especially hot dogs, The Richmond West Breakfast Lions Club and an out of state trip every now and then.

A visitation will be at Bliley’s – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the following: Fork Union Military Academy, www.forkunion.com/support/donations#gref, PO Box 278, Fork Union, VA 23055 or U of R Boatwright Library, 261 Richmond Way, University of Richmond, VA 23173, (804) 289-8876.

For condolences, see www.blileys.com.