Craig graduates from boot camp

Derrick L. Craig Jr. graduated from Marine Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina on Friday, Oct. 8. Derrick was one of over 500 young men/women to accept and successfully complete the three-month challenge to become one of “The Few, The Proud, The Marines.” His current goal is to complete the training and educational process leading to his permanent station and position in Air Traffic Control.

Derrick is a 2021 graduate of Nottoway High School, where prior to virtual learning he played saxophone in the band, ran track, played soccer, ran cross county and was a member of the JROTC.

Derrick is a third generation active military member. His grandfather, Walter L. Craig Sr. retired from the Army, 82nd Airborne after 27 years; his father, Derrick L. Craig Sr., served in the Marines and Army; his uncle, Walter L. Craig, Jr., served in the Air Force.

Private First Class Derrick L. Craig Jr. is the son of Lucille Rainey and Derrick L. Craig Sr. His proud grandparents are Walter L. and D. Belinda Craig of Victoria.

God’s blessings to all who proudly serve to help keep America free.