Letter — Liberate Virginia

To the Editor:

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” That is a direct quote from Democrat candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe at a recent debate with Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

These have to be some of the most condescending, elitist words ever uttered by a candidate running for a major public office. Parents bring children into the world and invest so much in nurturing them and providing for them and trying to teach them to be the best they can be. To hear someone who wants to be our next governor make a statement like this should be alarming, not only to parents but to all voters.

In contrast, Glenn Youngkin stated the following in that same debate. “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”

One of these two individuals is going to be the next governor of Virginia. In deciding who to vote for, these two starkly different positions should be examined carefully. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” has socialism written all over it. “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education” represents freedom and liberty.

With all of that being said, Terry McAuliffe would be a terrible choice for governor, but let’s not stop there. There are candidates running for other elected offices who support Terry McAuliffe’s socialist agenda without any regard for our freedom and liberty. These individuals would also be terrible choices for the offices which they are running for.

Liberate Virginia — Youngkin for Governor, Sears for Lieutenant Governor, Miyares for Attorney General, Wright for Delegate, Wachsmann for Delegate and Edmunds for Delegate.

Richard Hawkins

Crewe