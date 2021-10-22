Centra recognized by AMA

As half of health care workers report burnout amid COVID-19, AMA acknowledges achievements that improve joy in medicine.

Centra was among 44 healthcare organizations recognized by The American Medical Association (AMA) as a recipient of the 2021 Joy in MedicineTM Health System Recognition Program.The AMA distinction recognizes health systems with a demonstrated commitment to preserving the well-being of health care team members by engaging in proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary stress on physicians and other health care professionals,” said AMA President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D. “While it is always important for health systems to focus on the well-being of care teams, the imperative is greater than ever as acute stress from combatting the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to higher rates of work overload, anxiety, and depression. The health systems we recognize today are true leaders in promoting an organizational response that makes a difference in the lives of the health care workforce.”

A national study examining the experiences of physicians and other health care workers who worked in health care systems during the COVID-19 pandemic found that 38% self-reported experiencing anxiety or depression, while 43% suffered from work overload and 49% had burnout. Candidates for the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program were evaluated according to their documented efforts to reduce work-related burnout through system level drivers.

Scoring criteria was based on demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support.

Medical Director of Physician Wellness and Engagement for Centra Medical Group, Dr. Tiffany Niide states, “It is wonderful to see Centra Medical Group celebrated nationally in this way, thanks to the efforts of our Clinician Wellness.

Committee and so many dedicated Caregivers and leaders. Our commitment to Caregiver well-being and fulfillment is integral to our Just Cause and the emphasis we place on caring for our people, patients, and community. We will continue to work together to address systemic factors, provide support, and foster a work environment that allows our Caregivers to truly thrive. Our efforts are aimed right here at Centra, as well as advocacy work towards change at the state and national level. We are just getting started!”