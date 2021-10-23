A BOX OF LOVE: Alpha and omega

Thus saith the Lord the King of Israel, and His redeemer the Lord of hosts; I am the First, and I am the Last; and besides me there is no other God. Isaiah 44:6

This morning I listened to Emmanuel Tabernacle Church on the conference line. The Sunday School lesson topic was “A New Heaven and a New Earth.” The scriptures came from Revelation 21:1-27 and Revelation 22:1-21. In Revelation, John told the story of what he had seen.

First, John saw the Holy City, New Jerusalem, coming down from God out of Heaven, and then he heard a great voice out of Heaven saying: “Behold, the Tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.”

God has made many promises here. But first he spoke of New Heaven and New Earth. He promises eternal life to us; God will guide us and will be our God. God will wipe away all our tears, no more death, nor sorrow, no crying, no more pain; The former (old) things have passed away.

When I think of the new promises that God has made for the New Heaven and New Earth, my heart rejoices, no tears, crying, death, sorrow, or pain. God has asked John to write because He made everything new, and His words are true and faithful.

God is alpha and omega, the beginning and the end, and when we are thirsty, God said we can drink from the fountain of living waters. God said when we overcome sin we will be His children, and He will be our God. You are first in our lives, and we trust and worship You.

I am speaking about the New Heaven and New Earth because God is making a move. I do not know what is happening but He has spoken to me. Tuesday morning I felt the presence of the Lord all around me. Jesus told me to study because something is coming, and I must be ready. Jesus did not tell me what was happening but He said He gave me a tongue to speak and an ear to listen.

Remember Moses told God He could not speak and the people will not believe him? I told Jesus I was afraid. What if no one believed what I wrote? Jesus asked me who I am serving, Him or the people?

God has promised no more sorrow and grief. God is alpha and omega, the first and the last, and He is our God. And I saw a New Heaven and a New Earth; for the First Heaven and the First Earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. Revelation 21:1

Don’t you want to go to the New Heaven and New Earth that God has promised us?

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

