Fall food and fun fest scheduled

The Meridian Waste Lunenburg Landfill invites Lunenburg County communities to visit the facility located at 45 Landfill Rd., Lunenburg, and enjoy the Fall Food & Fun Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to Meridian Waste, the company is hosting the Lunenburg Landfill Fall Food & Fun Fest to showcase the environmental facility and share the company’s appreciation for all those in surrounding communities. Families, children, individuals, local schools, non-profits and civic organization members are invited to attend and learn about landfills, enjoy lunch and participate in kid-friendly activities.

“We welcome the greater Lunenburg County community to Meridian Waste’s state-of-the-art and surprisingly scenic landfill,” Meridian Waste’s Lunenburg Landfill General Manager Joe Gustaf said. “We strongly believe in inviting local citizens to our facilities to showcase vital jobs that we perform to manage the solid waste needs of Lunenburg County and other areas of Virginia,” he said. “We operate in an environmentally safe and healthy manner. And we believe that having a bit of fun and sharing a meal together builds trust and a greater sense of community pride among all those participating in the festivities!”

A complimentary BBQ lunch includes pulled pork, BBQ chicken and brisket. Event activities include a bounce house, lawn games, a selfie photo area and a Touch-A-Truck heavy machinery display.

The landfill is home to various local wildlife, including bald eagles, blue jays, newts, foxes, deer and many types of butterflies.

The Lunenburg Landfill provides a vital infrastructure asset to Lunenburg County by offering free disposal to its citizens via the multiple community drop-off centers.

In addition, the landfill is one of the top revenue-producing properties in the county, with quarterly host fee payments and annual property taxes to benefit the County’s treasury and local citizens.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page https://fb.me/e/1tnUDOOHP.