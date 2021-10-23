LCPS bus drivers recognized

Lunenburg County Public Schools recognized its bus and car drivers during National School Bus Safety and Driver Appreciation Week Oct. 18-22. Drivers were given treat bags and other tokens of appreciation. LCPS has been fortunate that the school system has not experienced the extreme bus driver shortage that surrounding counties and many other counties in the commonwealth have experienced. Above are, front row, from left, Ronald Whitehead, Harol Spencer, Marjorie Spencer, Transportation Supervisor Jeffrey Whitehead, Toney Hurt and Stacey Dodson. Second row, from left, Avis Otey, Nancy Moore, Susie Jones, Mary Ingram, Shirley Smith, Jamie Williams and Donna Jennings. Third row from left, Benjamin Hardy, Secretary of Transportation Elizabeth Elliott, Carolyn Thomas and Alice Garcia. Fourth row from left, Clyde Spencer, Clarence Spraggings and Lisa Woolard. Fifth row from left, Misty Dooley, Charles Geake, Cindy Geake and Adrienne Moore. Sixth row from left, Melvin Harper, John Osborne, Edward Blackwell and Elma Moore.