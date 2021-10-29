A BOX OF LOVE: Everything belongs to Jesus

One day, in my conversations with Jesus, we had a long conversation and talked about many things.

Jesus said, “Mary, you know that I made the world and everything belongs to Me, even you. Every beast of the forest is mine and the cattle upon a thousand hills.”

In our conversations, Jesus said, “The money that you are spending is My money, not yours, but Mine, so be careful spending My money.”

Jesus is teaching and showing me how to use money and other things He has given me. Jesus wants us to use our money and resources to benefit Him and mankind. Jesus does not want us to be selfish with the things He has given us. He wants us to share with others. Jesus wants us to spread His love around. When we learn how to use our money, there will be less waste.

Jesus said to me that I must study to show myself approved. I am trying my best to follow His directions, but it is not always easy because He asks for things I don’t understand, but I will keep trying until I get it right.

Isaiah 45:5 Jesus is telling us He is Lord, and there is no other than He.

Isaiah 45:7 I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.

God is ruler over light and darkness, over prosperity and disasters. We have some of both in our lives, and it helps us to grow in God. So when the good times come, thank God, and when the bad times come, thank Him and ask God for His help.

Isaiah 45:8 Drop down, ye heavens, from above, and let the skies pour down righteousness; let the earth open, and let them bring forth Salvation, and let righteousness spring up together; I the Lord have created it.

When we believe in Jesus, He has promised to rain down righteousness from Heaven, and Salvation springs up.

Jesus is teaching us that everything we use daily belongs to Him. Jesus is loaning them to us. We must be careful how we handle Jesus’ gifts to us.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.