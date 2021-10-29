Church and Community Events for the week of Oct. 27

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

NOW – NOVEMBER 29

QUILT EXHIBIT — The Monday Night Quilters of Victoria will be holding their Annual Quilt Exhibit this year at the Victoria Library Oct. 18 – Nov. 29 during library business hours.

OCTOBER 30

TRUNK OR TREAT — The Town of Kenbridge will be hosting its annual “Trunk or Treat” Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Decorate your trunks and come out to the Kenbridge Community Center back parking lot located at 511 East Fifth Avenue to hand out treats to the little ghosts and goblins. Donations will be accepted at town hall. Arrive early 4:30 p.m. to begin setting up your trunk.

TRUNK OR TREAT — The Town of Victoria will be hosting its “Trunk or Treat” Oct. 30 from 5 -7 p.m. in Victoria’s Railroad Park. Please contact the town office at 696-2343 if you are planning to participate and pass out treats.

TRAIL CLEANUP DAY — Saturday, Oct. 30 will be a work day to clean up the trail in Victoria. This workday will be dedicated to clearing the remaining trees from the ice storm earlier this year. The work day will begin at 9 a.m. The meeting place for the work day will be the town property adjoining the trail on Twin Cemetery Road, behind Dollar General. Please wear appropriate clothing and gloves.

OCTOBER 31

HARVEST FEST — The Victoria Church of the Nazarene will host a Harvest Fest Sunday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. at 1712 Main Street, Victoria. Come in the side door across from the post office. There will be free soup in the kitchen, candy for the kids and fun for everyone. A raffle will also occur with the drawing scheduled for 8 p.m.

NOVEMBER 6

FALL FOOD & FUN FEST — Meridian Waste is holding the Lunenburg Landfill Fall Food & Fun Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will be at Meridian Waste Lunenburg Landfill, 45 Landfill Road, Lunenburg an will include free lunch, games, and more.

NOVEMBER 13

ART AND CRAFT FAIR — The Town of Kenbridge will host a Fall Harvest Art and Craft Fair in the town park on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy handmade, homemade and homegrown items as well as food vendors. Other vendors welcome. There will also be a car show that day. Vendor spots are available — call the Town Hall at (434) 676-2452.

NOVEMBER 14

GRIEF HELP —Navigating Grief? You are not alone! Kenbridge Baptist Church invites you to a safe space to navigate grief Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. Kenbridge Baptist Church is located at 500 E. 5th Avenue, Kenbridge. This event is free and open to the public. For more information email revtiffanyslaughter@gmail.com.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.