Get your child a library card today

There is a world of adventure, entertainment and knowledge waiting for your child at your local public library. It is never too early or too late to introduce your child to the joys of choosing books to read, whether the topic is princesses, cowboys, space or graphic arts. One of the joys of childhood is and always has been listening to stories and having an adult read aloud, especially those beloved bedtime stories. Just one more time should be music to the reader’s ears. Whether your young child is really into the story or just postponing bedtime, no problem.

We offer a wide assortment of audio books. As your child grows and matures into an independent reader, you are helping develop the crucial steps to becoming a good reader. As is often said, the ten best ways to improve reading skills is to read, read, read, read, read, read, read, read, read, read! Your library can be the first rung on the reading ladder. As your child reads through the years, his or her reading skills will move up, rung by rung. Just like learning to ride a bike, it takes practice. Allowing your child to choose from the many books available at your local library also gives them a sense of control and responsibility for what they read.

Most children are happier to read something they are interested in as opposed to required reading and early readers are often more successful in the classroom. Reading should be entertaining as well as enlightening. And let’s be honest, sometimes just for fun…Berenstain Bears adventures…Harry Potter sorcery…traditions such as The Night before Christmas. The library offers library cards at no charge to children 4 and up. The card will be linked to the adult’s account. Having a card in hand creates ownership and excitement in a child and will instill an interest in future library visits.

For more information, please contact me at Ripberger Public Library, 434-676-3456.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.