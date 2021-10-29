Lee appointed to council

Gov. Ralph S. Northam has reappointed Kenbridge resident Dr. Kendall Lee to the Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council.

Lee, the assistant director of speech, hearing and learning services at Longwood University in Farmville, will be one of four citizens from across the commonwealth on the board.

The Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council works to advise and assist the state early intervention system in performing its responsibilities and fiscal management while promoting interagency cooperation and coordination in order to facilitate timely and effective supports and services.

Lee is the son of Charles and Shirley Lee of Kenbridge.