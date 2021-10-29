Online festival ‘Walk on the WILD Side’ announced

After the success of reaching people across the nation with its spring and winter online film festivals, Wild Virginia is excited to present a third rendition of the festival that will keep Virginians safe but close to nature amid the COVID-19 delta variant.

The “Walk on the WILD Side” film festival will follow the same format of an online show featuring beautiful films and musical performances. Once you register, you will receive your viewing password.

The viewing opportunity will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 and go through 8 p.m. on Nov. 14. The group hopes to bring families some inspiration to continue supporting groups combatting climate change.

The feature film is Cascade Crossroads, a film chronicling the story unfolding over and under Interstate 90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass in Washington’s Cascade Mountains (a monumental project combining conservation, collaboration and innovation that led to the construction of North America’s largest wildlife crossings project).

Admission to the Festival is free, but any donations to help continue the important work to connect and protect Virginia’s wild places is greatly appreciated. This year, with support from Wild Virginians, the organization was able to continue efforts to halt the Mountain Valley Pipeline and improve protections for waters and streams. Support also helped the group work to connect wildlife habitat while keeping drivers safer on roads and to host environmental education events.

“We hope everyone enjoys the great show we’ve pulled together and walks away inspired to help protect Virginia’s beautiful wild places,” Misty Boos, executive director of Wild Virginia, said.