Town of Kenbridge gets in Halloween spirit

The Town of Kenbridge is showing its Halloween spirit. The eight-legged creature of Hagrid’s came to visit Kenbridge this spooky season. Given to Hagrid as an egg by a traveler, Aragog started his life as the size of small dog and grew into the size we see today. He mostly spends his time in the Dark Forest with his large family awaiting Hagrid’s visits. The display was decorated by Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews and Kaitlyn Matthews Cooper.